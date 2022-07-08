Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

In other news, Director James George Robinson purchased 1,151,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

