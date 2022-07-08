Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives 9.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 2.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.08 and its 200-day moving average is 4.61. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.11 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 3,228.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 207,456 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $113,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

