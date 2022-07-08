Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.25.

NYSE:OPAD opened at 2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.08 and its 200-day moving average is 4.61. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 2.11 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LL Funds LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 207,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

