Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,470,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,908,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.70 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

