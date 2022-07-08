Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $70.82 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

