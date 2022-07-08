Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.80.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after buying an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

