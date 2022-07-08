Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

