Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Given New €5.90 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.56) to €5.90 ($6.15) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj to a buy rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTFF opened at $5.55 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

