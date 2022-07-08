Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock Position Raised by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

OXM opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

