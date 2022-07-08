Pacific Financial Group Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 270,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $158.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

