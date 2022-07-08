Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 177 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

