Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

