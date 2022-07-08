Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 13th (NASDAQ:PPYAU)

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:PPYAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 13th. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 14th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

PPYAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

