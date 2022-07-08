Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.29.

PK stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

