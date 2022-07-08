Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 215,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 155,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

