Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

