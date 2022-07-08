PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

