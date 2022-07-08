PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

PYPL opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

