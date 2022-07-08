Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 41,203 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,203 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

