Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 16,859.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.