Pendal Group Ltd Buys 1,458 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 509,546 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after acquiring an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

