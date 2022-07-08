Pendal Group Ltd Buys 27,600 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $725.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

