Pendal Group Ltd Buys 4,111 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.31 and its 200 day moving average is $212.86. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $372.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

