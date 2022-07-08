Pendal Group Ltd Buys 41,203 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 278.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

