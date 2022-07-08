Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

