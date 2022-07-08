Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7,145.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after buying an additional 319,464 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after buying an additional 40,804 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $162.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.