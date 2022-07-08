Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.95.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average of $232.30. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

