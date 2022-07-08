Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $174.66 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.30.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.95.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

