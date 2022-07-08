Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $279.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.32 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.42.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

