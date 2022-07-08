Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,321 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

