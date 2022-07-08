Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 237.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 16.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equifax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.23. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

