Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.77 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

