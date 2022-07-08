Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 561.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,622,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.72 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

