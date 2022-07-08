Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 51.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.19.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

