Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

