Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

