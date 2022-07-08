Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.52 Million in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

FirstService stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

