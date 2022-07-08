Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allegion by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Allegion by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Allegion stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

