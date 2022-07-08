Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Momentive Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $18,326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $18,245,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $17,608,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $13,151,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth $11,104,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

MNTV opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.41. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

