Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 977,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 560.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

