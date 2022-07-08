Pendal Group Ltd Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

