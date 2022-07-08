Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BXP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

NYSE BXP opened at $90.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

