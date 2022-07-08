Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $67.55 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

