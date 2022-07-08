Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after acquiring an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,199,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

