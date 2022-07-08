Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.