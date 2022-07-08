Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA opened at $305.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $287.93 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

