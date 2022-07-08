Pendal Group Ltd Sells 102,383 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.07.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $257.18 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

