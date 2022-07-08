Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,102 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $82.73 and a twelve month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

