Pendal Group Ltd Sells 19,127 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

NYSE EQNR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

