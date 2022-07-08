Pendal Group Ltd Sells 25,487 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.83 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.